I’D Be Nervous If I’M In Their Batting Order, Says Warner On India Batters Duel Against Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) David Warner, who retired from international this year, said he would be nervous if he was a batter in the Indian team line-up when facing Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, following the subpar performances in the recent 3-0 series loss to New Zealand.

India's upcoming marquee five-match Test series against Australia, starting on November 22 in Perth, comes on the heels of an unprecedented 3-0 defeat to New Zealand, their first home Test series loss in 12 years.

"That was absolutely remarkable from New Zealand. And congratulations to Tom (Latham) and the guys there. I look back at that first Test that they played and they took some amazing catches and that sets the tone.

"If you are taking catches like that and you get that upper hand and you lead the series one-nil, it's big. I know how tough it is to win over there. What they've just done is absolutely outstanding, and credit to them.

"And it helps the Australian guys. They're coming out here after being beaten at home three-nil for five Tests against the Australian boys, (who have) three world class quicks and a world class spin bowler, and I'd be nervous if I'm in they're batting order. I would be nervous," said Warner to Fox Sports.

He also feels the Australian top-order needs to find a way to counter Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while believing pacer Mohammed Shami may yet feature in the series at some point despite not being named in the initial squad due to his ongoing ankle injury recovery.

"The Australian top order... needs to make runs. They've got Mohammed Shami, who's currently on the road to recovery with the knee - he potentially could be out here with the team - (and) you have Bumrah and Siraj who are their spearheads.

"I think if Australia can get through those two gentlemen, there could be some big runs put on the board. But ... we're going to have to come out with our chest out against India. We have lost our last two series here against India (and) they have got a lot to play for.

Warner signed off by cautioning the quartet of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be itching to put their best foot forward in Australia as they approach the twilight of their careers.

"They've got some older guys in their team. I know the Australian cricket team have got a lot over 30 (as well) but you have got Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ashwin, Jadeja, you got these guys there who are in the back end of their careers as well, so there's a lot to play for there as well, and whether or not they finish their careers this year or next year, they will want to finish on a high. I know those guys very, very well and they will be so determined to come out here and score big runs."