QM Unveil Rashid Johnson's Monumental Village Of The Sun

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) launched Village of the Sun, a monumental public artwork by internationally acclaimed artist Rashid Johnson, at Doha International Airport (DIA) Park on Al Matar Street.

The colossal artwork was unveiled by QM chairperson HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani and the artist.

Village of the Sun comprises four mosaic-clad walls, each adorned with figures that oscillate between recognisable forms and abstract shapes. These figures stem from Johnson's 2013 Broken Men series, reflecting a journey from deeply personal self-portraits to representations of collective identity. The work pays homage to the long history of mosaics as both an art and a craft, while simultaneously integrating it into the discourse of contemporary art.

Located in a central area that welcomed visitors during the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the artwork serves as a testament to Qatar's multicultural and diverse community. Each of the multicoloured ceramic figures, both abstracted and recognisable, evokes a sense of shared humanity, inviting visitors to connect with the artwork on a personal level.

Sheikha Reem al-Thani, acting deputy CEO of Exhibitions, the director of Central Exhibitions at QM, said:“The launch of Village of the Sun located at DIA Park on Al Matar Street is an exciting addition to Qatar's public art scene. Rashid Johnson's unique mosaic work brings depth and resonates with universal themes of identity and humanity. We're proud to collaborate with such a renowned artist, aligning with Qatar Museums' vision of creating spaces where art engages and inspires communities.”

Speaking about his inspiration for the piece, Johnson said:“I wanted to create something that resonates with the human condition, something that draws people in and allows them to see themselves. The mosaic figures in Village of the Sun represent a collective experience, yet they are dynamic and individualised. The materiality of mosaics as a craft really excited me, and I wanted to push that ancient practice into a new realm.”

Johnson, whose practice began in the late 1990s with large-format photographic portraits, has since expanded his work to include painting, sculpture, film, and installation. His work often addresses issues of identity, memory, and the human condition, using everyday materials in innovative ways. Village of the Sun elevates the tradition of mosaic-making, exploring its potential to connect contemporary viewers to shared histories and experiences.

The artwork is a legacy project of the Qatar–USA 2021 Year of Culture, an initiative that spearheads long-lasting cultural partnerships between Qatar and other nations. It was launched in 2012 to promote respect and understanding among nations and people by developing programmes related to all aspects of culture, including cultural heritage, creative industries, social development, and innovation.

MENAFN03112024000067011011ID1108846622