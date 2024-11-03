Russians Attack Zolochiv Community In Kharkiv Region With Glide Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck five settlements of the Zolochiv community in the Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, with glide bombs, damaging houses, a sewage pumping station and power grids.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the regional administration, on November 3, at 15:10, Russian forces struck a field near the village of Udy with three glide bombs.

At 15:20, the enemy struck near the village of Muravske and the outskirts of the village of Odnorobivka with three more bombs.

"A two-story apartment building, barns, a sewage pumping station and power grids were damaged," the report said.

At 15:25, a glide bomb airstrike was carried out on the outskirts of the village of Kovali. Three private houses were damaged.

At 15:28, an enemy glide bomb hit a field near the village of Stohnii. There were no casualties in the attack.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration