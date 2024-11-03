British Farmers Deliver 38 Suvs For Ukrainian Army To Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the Pickups for Peace initiative, British volunteers and farmers handed over 38 SUVs to the Lviv region for the Ukrainian military.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"And one more great news for the reinforcement of our defenders: British farmers and volunteers delivered 38 more SUVs to the Lviv region for Ukrainian soldiers," the post reads.

Volunteers repainted pickup trucks and filled them with essential humanitarian aid.

The will reinforce the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, the 110th Mechanized Brigade named after Colonel-General Marko Bezruchko, the 150th Mechanized Brigade, and other military units.

"The vehicles will help our defenders overcome difficult routes, quickly evacuate the wounded and, most importantly, save the lives of our people," Kozytskyi wrote.

The charity initiative "Pickups for Peace" was launched in 2014 by the British Mark Laird to help Ukraine. During the full-scale invasion, he was joined by fellow farmers and together they brought more than 300 vehicles for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.