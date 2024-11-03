Kuwait Min., US Diplomat Discuss Combating Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi discussed with US Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons Cindy Dyer means of boosting cooperation in this field.

During a meeting held at Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Studies, in the presence of US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Sasahara, the two sides reviewed deep-rooted bilateral ties in all domains, the of Justice said on Sunday on its 'X' account.

In a statement, the minister lauded Dyer's efforts and role in combating trafficking in persons, which has been increasing.

As part of national efforts, a 3-point strategy was set on protection, prevention, and building partnerships, along with cooperation on local, regional and global levels, Al-Wasmi noted, pointing out that a standing national committee was formed to combat trafficking in persons and implement the content of said strategy.

The meeting also saw a visual presentation by representatives from the Ministries of Justice, Interior and Health, as well as the Public Prosecution on efforts, measures and services offered by each body in this regard, according to the ministry. (end)

