2,986 Killed Since Start Of Israeli Aggression On Lebanon
Date
11/3/2024 7:09:38 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- At least 18 people have been killed and 83 others wounded by Israeli airstrikes launched on Lebanon over the past 24 hours, raising the casualties and injuries to 2,986 and 13,402 respectively.
Israeli airstrikes included several towns southern the country, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported on Sunday.
Since September 23, Israeli Occupation forces have been carrying out airstrikes on different parts in Lebanon, causing great human and material losses, and displacing thousands of people. (pickup previous)
kbs
MENAFN03112024000071011013ID1108846447
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.