Baghlan Flood-Hit Families Want Shelter Promise Fulfilled

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): Displaced by recent floods, some families in northern Baghlan province say the and partner institutions are yet to fulfill their promises about constructing homes for them.

However, local officials say dozens of houses have been constructed for flood-hit people in the province.

Dozens of people were killed and thousands of others were left homeless and in flash floods in some districts of the province six months ago.

The flood-hit families now complain they were promised assistance by the government and aid giving institutions in construction of houses, but the promises are yet to be fulfilled.

Abdul Awal Daqiq, an inhabitant of Falol village in Bokra district, said they received some food and cash assistance in the first few days of the disaster.

Barkatullah Sulimani, another resident of the village, recalled all displaced families of Falol village had been promised assistance in construction of their houses.

The government promised it would construct 332 houses in the village and residents also allocated more than 50 acres of land for the purpose, but only a few houses were built, which was not enough, he explained.

Zabit Khan, a resident of Doshi district, said not a single home was built in the district for flood-hit individuals.

In addition, Bajit Khan, a resident of Dehanlarkhab area of Doshi district, says no house has been built for a single family in this district, nor anyone has helped them to build housees.

He recalled during the distribution of aid after the floods, the government promised assistance in construction of shelters.

On the other hand, Information and Culture Director Maulvi Mustafa Hashimi, who visited Falol village of Bokra district last week, said he listened to the problems of flood-hit people, which should be addressed.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News that the provincial administration department had not promised to anyone assistance in the construction of houses, but prepared land for them and also presented a plan to the leadership of the Islamic Emirate for building houses.

As many as 54 houses have been built by aid giving institutions there so far, the director concluded.

kk/ma





Views: 0