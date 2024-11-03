Türkiye’s BIST 100 increases 0.28 percent at Friday’s open

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, BIST 100, saw an increase of 0.28 percent or 26.43 points to open Friday’s trading at 8,888.51 points. This comes after the experienced a drop of 1.58 percent on Thursday, closing at 8,863.88 points. The daily transaction volume on Thursday was reported at 66 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD1.94 billion.



As of 10:20 a.m. local time (0720 GMT), the exchange rates reflected some fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. The US dollar was trading against the Turkish lira (USD/TRY) at a rate of 34.3190, while the euro/Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) was at 37.3605. The British pound also showed a rate of 44.2550 against the Turkish lira (GBP/TRY).



In the commodities market, gold maintained a steady price, with the ounce priced at USD2,750.66. This level of pricing reflects ongoing investor interest in precious metals amid economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at around USD74 per barrel, continuing to be influenced by global supply concerns and geopolitical tensions.



Overall, the BIST 100’s modest recovery and the dynamics in currency and commodity prices highlight the ongoing fluctuations in Türkiye’s financial landscape. Investors are likely to monitor these trends closely, especially as they relate to broader economic indicators and geopolitical developments.

