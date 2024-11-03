Russians Attack Shostka With Drones, Causing Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched eight Shahed UAVs at Shostka in the Sumy region, causing destruction but no casualties.

Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha wrote this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“On November 3, 2024, after midnight, the Russian aggressor launched an air strike on the Shostka community with eight UAVs. The community, infrastructure facilities, a school, residential buildings, garages, and cars were destroyed,” he said.

Mykola Noha also said that emergency restoration work is currently underway. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The damage caused by the air strikes is being clarified.

In turn, the State Emergency Service noted that a large fire broke out as a result of the enemy attack, which was extinguished.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defense Forces shot down 11 Shaheds in the Sumy region last night.

Photo: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA