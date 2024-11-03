Karan Johar Celebrates 12 Years Of ‘Student Of The Year’ With Deleted Scene From The Film

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who last directed 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', is celebrating 12 years of the release of his directorial 'Student of the Year'.

On Sunday, KJo took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and re-shared a Reel showing a deleted scene from the film. The scene showcases Alia Bhatt's character walking up to Varun Dhawan and asking him to express grief for Sidharth Malhotra's character grandmother. Varun then tells her that Sid's grandmother in the is still alive.

Later, Varun and Sid's character share a funny moment as they laugh at the antics of Alia's character. The scene in question comes up as a run-up to the song 'Ishq Waala Love'.

'Student of the Year' is a teen sports romantic comedy film directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film marked the debut Sidharth, Alia and Varun. It also stars Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor, and Farida Jalal.

The music was composed by Vishal–Shekhar, while cinematography and editing were handled by Ayananka Bose and Deepa Bhatia. 'Student of the Year' was released on October 19, 2012 across India and emerged as a commercial success.

