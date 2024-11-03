(MENAFN) The Kremlin has expressed strong disapproval of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent demands for the provision of Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the matter during a press briefing on Thursday, suggesting that Zelensky is attempting to drag Western nations into a direct conflict with Russia through his so-called “victory plan.”



Peskov’s remarks came in response to a report by The New York Times, which detailed Ukraine’s secretive request for Tomahawk missiles to enable strikes on targets deep within Russian territory. The demand reflects Ukraine's ongoing call for Western allies to ease restrictions on the use of advanced weaponry, which Kyiv believes is crucial for its military strategy.



“Apparently, all the ‘peace plans,’ all the ‘victory plans,’ whether public or private, aim to pull Western countries into war as swiftly as possible and to legitimize that involvement,” Peskov stated, further indicating that Ukraine appears increasingly anxious about the evolving situation on the battlefield.



Tomahawk missiles, which boast a range of up to 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers), represent a significant upgrade over the military capabilities currently available to Ukraine. In contrast, the ATACMS systems already supplied by the U.S. have a much shorter range of approximately 300 kilometers. This disparity highlights the potential strategic advantages that Tomahawk missiles could offer to Ukraine if acquired.



However, according to sources cited by The New York Times, Ukraine's request for the long-range missiles has been deemed “totally unfeasible.” American officials reportedly have raised concerns about Ukraine's failure to present a compelling rationale for how it would utilize such powerful weaponry effectively.



The U.S. has consistently shown reluctance to permit Ukraine to use American-made missiles for strikes deep inside Russia, reflecting a cautious approach aimed at avoiding further escalation in the ongoing conflict. The report also noted that American officials have expressed frustration over Zelensky’s strategy, labeling it as “unrealistic” and heavily reliant on Western support.

