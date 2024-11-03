Germany plans on shutting down Iranian consulates

(MENAFN) In a significant response, Germany has announced the closure of all three of its consulates in Iran—located in Frankfurt, Munich, and Hamburg—following the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, a dual German-Iranian citizen. This decision, communicated by Foreign Annalena Baerbock, comes in the wake of Sharmahd's execution, which Iranian state reported took place on Monday. He was accused of terrorism, specifically for "planning and orchestrating a series of acts."



Baerbock emphasized that Germany had consistently warned Tehran that the execution of one of its citizens would lead to serious repercussions. In a televised address, she reiterated this stance, highlighting the gravity of the situation and Germany’s intention to seek European Union sanctions against those involved in the execution.



Sharmahd, who had lived in the United States since 2003, was a prominent figure among Iranian exiles advocating for the overthrow of Iran's ruling clerics and the restoration of the monarchy that was in place prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution. His involvement in anti-regime activities made him a target for Iranian authorities. In 2020, he was arrested by Iranian security forces in the United Arab Emirates and subsequently transferred to Iran, where he faced accusations related to multiple acts of terrorism, including a devastating bombing in 2008 that resulted in numerous casualties.



After a trial that many observers deemed unfair, Sharmahd was convicted and sentenced to death last year. The case has drawn international condemnation, with Germany and other nations expressing concern over Iran's handling of dissent and the use of capital punishment.



Earlier this week, Baerbock criticized the Iranian government, accusing it of employing “death as a weapon” against its own citizens and warned that Sharmahd's execution would have dire consequences for Tehran’s standing in the international community. The closure of the consulates marks a significant diplomatic gesture and underscores the deteriorating relations between Germany and Iran in the wake of this incident.



As the situation develops, Germany's actions may catalyze a broader discussion within the European Union regarding sanctions and other measures aimed at addressing human rights abuses in Iran. The fallout from Sharmahd’s execution continues to reverberate, signaling potential shifts in diplomatic strategies between Iran and Western nations.

MENAFN03112024000045015687ID1108845545