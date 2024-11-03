Argentine FM gets expelled due to Cuba vote

(MENAFN) In a significant shift, Argentine President Javier Milei has dismissed Foreign Affairs Diana Mondino following her support for a United Nations resolution aimed at lifting the U.S. embargo on Cuba. The announcement, which came from Milei's office, was made shortly after the UN vote, suggesting a possible connection between the two events, although the statement did not explicitly link Mondino’s dismissal to her stance on the resolution.



The press release from Milei's administration emphasized that Argentina is undergoing profound changes and that its actions must align with the principles of freedom, sovereignty, and individual rights inherent in Western democracies. The statement declared Argentina's firm opposition to the Cuban government, labeling it a dictatorship, and reaffirmed the administration's commitment to promoting a foreign policy that condemns such regimes. Furthermore, the government signaled intentions to conduct an audit of the Foreign Ministry to identify and remove officials perceived as advocating agendas that are contrary to the principles of freedom.



Diana Mondino was among Milei’s earliest cabinet appointments and played a crucial role as a close ally during his presidential campaign last year. Her departure marks a significant shift in the administration’s foreign policy approach, particularly regarding relations with Cuba.



In the UN General Assembly session held earlier on the same day, a resolution was passed calling on the U.S. to end its long-standing sanctions against Cuba. The resolution received overwhelming support, with 187 countries voting in favor, while only the U.S. and Israel opposed it. Moldova chose to abstain from the vote.



The dismissal of Mondino highlights the Milei administration's determination to reshape Argentina's foreign policy to reflect its ideological stance and to distance itself from any support of regimes that do not align with its values. As the new foreign minister, Gerardo Werthein, who previously served as Argentina’s ambassador to the U.S., takes the helm, it remains to be seen how the country’s diplomatic relations, especially regarding Cuba and broader international engagements, will evolve in the coming months.

