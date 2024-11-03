Kremlin disagrees on US treatment of Russian reporters

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has sharply criticized the United States for its treatment of Russian journalists, describing the recent detention of reporters from the Izvestia newspaper as a violation of press freedom. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made these remarks following the questioning and detention of the journalists upon their arrival in Washington, D.C., where they had come to report on the upcoming presidential election.



The incident occurred earlier this week when a team from Izvestia was held shortly after landing in the U.S. capital. Among them, cameraman Vladimir Borovikov faced significant challenges, being denied entry into the country and subsequently forced to return to Russia. He reported being subjected to nearly ten hours of questioning by U.S. authorities before his expulsion.



Peskov emphasized that the treatment of the journalists was troubling and did not reflect well on the U.S. government. He stated that the reporters possessed all necessary documentation to conduct their work in the United States, arguing that such actions contradict the principles of press freedom and are therefore unacceptable.



In a similar vein, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Washington of using "repressive" tactics to suppress what she described as "inconvenient information." She expressed concern over the implications for press freedom and the rights of journalists operating internationally.



Izvestia's director, Vladimir Tyulin, criticized the lack of transparency surrounding Borovikov's expulsion, noting that there was no clear explanation provided for his treatment. He warned that this incident sets a troubling precedent for journalists traveling to the U.S., suggesting that future visits may feel uncertain and risky. “Every reporter traveling to the U.S. must know that a trip is like a roulette: even if you have a visa, you can still be thrown behind bars and kicked out of the country,” he said.



This incident occurs against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Russia and Western nations, particularly since the onset of the Ukraine conflict. In response to the sanctions and restrictions imposed by Western countries, which have included blacklisting various Russian media outlets like RT for alleged disinformation, Moscow has enacted reciprocal measures. This includes banning several Western news organizations, such as the BBC and Voice of America, from operating within Russia.

