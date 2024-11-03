Whistleblower claims that FBI conducts ‘honeypot’ mission on 2016 Trump campaign

(MENAFN) A whistleblower has revealed that former FBI Director James Comey personally directed a controversial operation involving undercover spies, known as "honeypots," to infiltrate Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. This off-the-books operation, described by the insider as a “fishing expedition,” aimed to uncover any wrongdoing among Trump’s campaign team.



The report, which was submitted to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee and reviewed by the Washington Times, alleges that Comey initiated the operation in June 2015, shortly after announced his candidacy. At that time, neither Trump nor any of his campaign associates were under suspicion for any criminal activities. Nevertheless, Comey reportedly ordered two “honeypot” agents to engage with Trump's team, specifically targeting adviser George Papadopoulos in hopes of extracting incriminating information.



The term “honeypot” typically refers to an attractive individual who uses sexual or romantic relationships to gather intelligence from a target. According to the whistleblower, this covert operation was conducted without a formal case file being created in the FBI’s database, suggesting a deliberate attempt to operate outside standard procedures.



This revelation comes in the context of the FBI’s broader investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, known as "Crossfire Hurricane," which ultimately evolved into Special Counsel Robert Mueller's extensive inquiry, often referred to as "Russiagate." The whistleblower further claims that the honeypot operation was intentionally kept “off the books” to evade scrutiny from the U.S. Justice Department's inspector general. This inspector general later concluded that Comey had misled authorities when providing evidence to secure a surveillance warrant for monitoring Trump's campaign.



These serious allegations raise questions about the FBI's conduct during a highly contentious political period and suggest that covert tactics may have been employed against a political campaign without appropriate oversight. The implications of this whistleblower’s account could have significant repercussions for how intelligence and law enforcement agencies conduct operations in politically sensitive environments.

