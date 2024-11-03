Hathab: Cherif Dazzles In Big Tour Al Qahtani Claims Open Class Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cyrine Cherif once again demonstrated her exceptional skills as the Qatar-based French rider claimed both first and second positions in the Big Tour yesterday.

Faris Saad Al Qahtani also thrilled spectators at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's (QEF) outdoor arena as the fourth round of Longines Hathab concluded in style.

Maintaining her fine run, Cherif guided eight-year-old Triple T Calamando Blue to an error-free performance completing the course in 67.22 secs to win the Big Tour contest. She also delivered a flawless performance with the 10-year-old Van Gallettana Z, clocking 68.52 seconds to take second place.

Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi, riding Chikita, posted the fastest time in the Big Tour at 63.55 seconds but incurred four penalties to settle for a third place.

Director of the First Equestrian Team Fahad Rashid Al Amri presented the trophies to Cherif and Al Emadi.

With her strong performance in the round, table-topper Cherif extended her lead in the standings, reaching 108 points, ahead of second-placed Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani by 10 points. Nasser Al Ghazali sits in third with 95 points, followed by Hamad Nasser Al Qadi (75 points) and Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi (57 points) in the top five.

Vice President of Al Khor Club Mohammed Mubarak Al Mohannadi presented the trophies to the podium winners of the Open Class.

In the Open Class, Al Qahtani produced a stellar ride on Hidiene, clinching victory with a time of 42.15 seconds.

Ali Saeed Al Misnad, fresh off his Medium Tour win on Thursday, impressed again finishing the course in 44.62 seconds on the 10-year-old Calgary VD Haterbeek Z to take second place. Jassim Al Jaham Al Kuwari, riding Cesar Des Marquets, completed the podium with a time of 46.06 seconds.

Meanwhile, Head of the Longines Hathab Sports Committee Nouf Al Mansour expressed her satisfaction with the season's exciting competitions, saying that the Hathab Tour is fostering skill enhancement among the riders.

“Longines Hathab serves as a key platform to discover and refine riders, strengthening Qatar's equestrian teams with skilled competitors ready for international championships,” she said yesterday.