Ukraine Downs All Drones Targeting Kyiv Overnight Sunday - Local Officials

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine intercepted all Russian kamikaze drones that threatened Kyiv in the late hours of Saturday and early hours of Sunday.

The debris plunged in the Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, reads the report by the municipal military administration , seen by Ukrinform.

Enemy drones were mainly flying in from north-east, approaching the capital along different paths and, once again, at ultra-low altitudes. Throughout the night, the air raid alert has gone off twice and lasted a total of five and a half hours.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, fragments of downed drones damaged the road surface, lighting poles, and power grids. In at least five buildings, windows and entrances were damaged by the blast wave. No casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a series of explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Crimea overnight Sunday.