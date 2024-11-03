Social Media Star, Squirrel 'Peanut' Euthanized, Reactions Rise, Musk Attacks Govt 'Leave People, Their Animals Alone'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a dramatic turn of events, reactions to the euthanization of wildlife“pets” social star Squirrel 'Peanut' and raccoon 'Fred' have been negative, as per AP reports. Mark Longo speaking to AP, said he housed orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star, but the state seized and euthanized his“pet”.

Longo on November 2“vowed” that the New York state's decision to seize and euthanize the animal“won't go unheard. We will make a stance on how this and New York state utilizes their resources.” He however did not outline the plan of action.

Peanut the squirrel and raccoon Fred were confiscated from Longo's home and animal sanctuary in rural Pine City, near the Pennsylvania border by the NY state Department of Environmental Conservation and put down.

The state took the animals Wednesday from Longo's home and animal sanctuary in rural Pine City, near the Pennsylvania border, following complaints about illegal and potentially unsafe wildlife being kept in the house.

NY state law dictates license for owning a wild animal and Longo said he was“working” to get Peanut aka P'Nut or PNUT , certified as an“educational animal”, as per the report.

According to the DEC and Chemung County Health Department, both Peanut and Fred were euthanised so they could be tested for rabies after the squirrel bit someone involved in the investigation.

Longo told AP on November 2 that authorities did not contact him after the“hourslong, heavy-handed search”.“Honestly, this still kind of feels surreal, that the state that I live in actually targeted me and took two of the most beloved animals on this planet away, didn't even quarantine them. They took them from my house and just killed them,” he said.

Peanut gained social media fame on TikTok and Instagram with videos after featuring in videos wearing tiny hats, doing tricks and nibbling on waffles, the report added.

Elon Musk, the world's richest man and top campaigner for Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump, took this chance to attack the government. Posting multiple times on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote: "Government overreach kidnapped an orphan squirrel and executed him" and“The government should leave people and their animals alone”.

Also, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who first campaigned as an independent and then threw his endorsement to Trump also spoke about the incident on X. He wrote:“Are these the same guys that killed my whale and my bear? And, what happened to the head? Just asking for a friend.”

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has denied any“viral” comment from the billionaire on the matter, as per an AFP report.“It's a fake statement”, Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the New York Post.

“New York authorities... put more effort into finding an eliminating a squirrel, who was innocent by all accounts, than they do to control the unchecked illegal immigrants who have flooded into their state. If Peanut could have told them that he was from Mexico, they would have sent him on his way and given him a hotel room and a $500 gift card to Buddy Squirrel. Instead, he was taken from his family. Very sad, and a complete waste of resources!” (sic) the official-looking statement said.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

(With inputs from AP and AFP)