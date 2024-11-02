Westminster Barracks / Multiple Charges **CORRECTION**

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) -p alt="" border="0" src="=s320">

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1007354

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/02/2024 @ 0115 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vinegar Lane, Putney Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Hate Crime

ACCUSED: Zachary Goldberg

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/02/2024 at 0115 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an altercation involving a firearm on Vinegar Lane in the town of Putney, Vermont. The State Police arrived on scene and spoke with victims and witnesses to the incident and determined Zachary Goldberg of Putney, had pointed a firearm at an individual, used abusive and hateful language, caused a disturbance to the peace and threatened people.

Goldberg was subsequently arrested for the above charges and was processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks. Goldberg was released with a citation and conditions of release and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 11/04/2024 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.