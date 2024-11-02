Engramm Launches New Online IELTS Course

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Engramm is thrilled to launch its new IELTS preparation course and this innovative program will meet the increasing demand for flexible yet reliable IELTS training and help the students across the globe achieve high scores. This course features modules crafted by experts, adaptive study plans, practice papers and much more to support the learners of all levels in mastering the skills required for IELTS success.

“Our new IELTS course is not only a step forward for Engramm but for the entire language education industry,” said [Sindhu Vardhini Sriram].“We are excited to offer our students a program that focuses both on flexible and rigorous learning. Hence, allowing them to reach their set and targeted IELTS scores.

This launch is an outcome of deep research and development with an aim to deliver the best possible results for our students. Our courses will help every student whether they are just starting out or just in the middle of their preparation.

The Engramm online IELTS course sets itself apart due to its modular approach providing a range of features that cater to the specific needs of IELTS candidates. Some of the highlights of our course include:

Flexible Scheduling & Modular Design: Every module in our course allows the learners to engage with materials at their own pace and a structured approach. The flexibility of this course is ideal for the busy students balancing the studies,work or any other commitments.

Interactive Learning with Expert Guidance: The new Engramm's IELTS course is designed under the guidance of certified IELTS experts with over a decade of experience. Also, its interactive session focuses on providing real-time support allowing the students to develop their skills with feedback and active participation.

Comprehensive Content Covering All IELTS Sections: This course is structured to cover every aspect of the IELTS exam be it Listening, Reading, Writing or Speaking. Engramm's curriculum is tailored to enhance students' proficiency across these sections, ensuring that they are well-prepared to excel.

Innovative Practice Tools & Resources: Engramm has also integrated new-age and advanced practice tools and questionnaires for the students to practise and get familiar with the IELTS examination. This hands-on experience prepares students for the actual exam, helping them feel confident and capable on test day.

About Engramm

Engramm is an innovative destination with a vision to simplify the process of earning a high band score with comprehensive solutions. Our high-quality language training is accessible for the learners globally and we specialize in providing training for English language proficiency. Our courses are designed to offer students with preparation for both Academic and General IELTS examinations. The company's mission is to make language education attainable and effective for all, ensuring that every learner has the tools they need to succeed.



