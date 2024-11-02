Lee Kum Kee Garners Industry Cares Recognition Scheme 2024 'Grand Award' From The Federation Of Hong Kong Industries Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 November 2024 - On 26 September, Lee Kum Kee rejoiced as the recipient of the esteemed 'Grand Award', 'The Most Devoted Award' and 'The Most Innovative Award' at the Federation of Hong Kong Industries' (FHKI) Cares Recognition Scheme 2024 Presentation Ceremony. The accolades recognise Lee Kum Kee's innovative spirit and outstanding performance in fulfilling corporate social responsibilities.





Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun (at right) presents the 'Grand Award' to Mr Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs, Lee Kum Kee

Contributing to Lee Kum Kee's wins were its launch of the Shaping a Sustainable Future programme and the 7th International Master Chef's Charity Gala Dinner last year. At the 26 September ceremony, Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs, Lee Kum Kee said, "Lee Kum Kee upholds the core value of 'Si Li Ji Ren' and is dedicated to contributing to society and caring for the vulnerable. This recognition from the FHKI affirms our long-term commitment to corporate social responsibility and motivates us to continue innovating for a positive impact on society."



The Industry Cares Recognition Scheme is organised by the FHKI s and its Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. The judging panel consists of representatives from government, social service organisations, academia, caring partners and industry players. This year, over 100 enterprises submitted entries, with the judges selecting winning companies based on criteria such as social impact, resource allocation, initiatives, and creation of shared value.



Lee Kum Kee will continue to uphold the spirit of "Si Li Ji Ren" as it actively fulfils its social responsibilities and creates positive value for the community.







