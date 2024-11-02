Fragments Of Russian Drones Damage Power Lines In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power lines have been damaged in a Russian drone attack on Ukraine's central Kyiv region.

Kyiv Region Governor Ruslan Kravchenko announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"The drone attack on the Kyiv region has been going on for more than eight hours. Air defense forces are operating in the region. Some targets have been shot down," Kravchenko said.

As of noon, eight private houses, an apartment in a high-rise building, and two outbuildings were damaged in four districts of the region.

According to Kravchenko, the damage is minor, including broken windows, doors, and mutilated facades and roofs.

In addition, power lines were damaged. In one settlement of the region, 1,860 households were left without electricity.

Due to falling fragments of downed drones, a combine harvester burned down in a private farm.