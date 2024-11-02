Mrunal Thakur Shares Her Heartbreak Over A Fan Edited Picture

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Mrunal Thakur, who was recently seen in a cameo appearance in 'Kalki 2898 AD', is sharing her heartbreak.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a of herself talking to her followers as she came across a fan who has edited his own picture with many actresses.

First, Mrunal Thakur felt really happy that she could be reason for someone's happiness. However, when she explored the fan's social media, she realised that he had similarly edited his pictures with other actresses as well.

She said in the video,“Yaar guys, aap log bachhe ki jaan loge kya? Maine wo comment kar diya kuch. Aur pehle jab maine dekha main khush hui. I was like chal kisi aur ke saath na sahi. In ke saath hi sahi, main Diwali toh mana rahi hoon. Phir I opened his page and then I saw he's edited his videos with each and every actress”.

She further mentioned,“ My heart was broken. I was so sad. But I really love his editing skills and I really pray and I hope that he uses his art for the right things. But please don't say bad things to him. His intention was maybe not bad. And I just hope ki wo aur logon ka dil na todein”.

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur, scored a big win at IIFA Utsavam as she took home the trophy for Performance in a Leading Role - Female (Telugu) for her portrayal of Yashna in the hit film 'Hi Nanna' at IIFA Utsavam.

She said,“I am deeply grateful for this recognition. Playing Yashna was a truly fulfilling experience that allowed me to explore the depths of love and emotion. I owe this achievement to my incredible director, talented co-stars, and the entire team whose unwavering support made this possible. This award is not just mine; it reflects our collective hard work and dedication to storytelling”.