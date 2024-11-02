Cinc Syrskyi Discusses With U.S. Counterpart Brown Ukraine's Needs To Repel Russian Onslaught

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, discussed with his colleague from the United States, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown, the needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine to repel Russian attacks.

Syrskyi reported this on Ukrinform saw.

During a phone call, Syrskyi briefed Brown on the latest battlefield developments, which are seen as challenging.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, the enemy pursues assaults in several axes, utilizing air superiority and overwhelming long-range firepower.

He also emphasized that the Russians enjoy a significant advantage in ammunition stocks.

"The urgent needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine to hold Russian invaders back and the next stages of security assistance were discussed in detail," CinC Syrskyi emphasized.

He thanked General Brown and the US government for the latest package of military aid and for consistent support to Ukraine.

In turn, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces assured Syrskyi of full support for Ukraine's Defense Forces and continued practical assistance in the fight against Russian invaders.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in a phone call with Commander of United States European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli , Syrskyi once again emphasized the importance of strengthening the military-technical support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: Syrskyi/Facebook