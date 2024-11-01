Death Toll From Israeli Attacks On Lebanon Rises To 2,897

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The Israeli air on several parts of Lebanon have claimed 2,897 lives and 13,150 others since October 8, 2023, the Lebanese of said on Friday.

"The figures include 30 deaths and 183 injuries from 120 Israeli occupation in the past 24 hours," said Dr. Nasser Yassin, the of health and coordinator of the emergency committee.

A total of 11,767 airstrikes so far have forced 188,298 people to flee their homes for safer areas, he said.

"More than 10,000 residents of Baalbek city have been rendered internally displaced since last night due to Israeli warnings of new air attacks.

"They were forced to head to any of the 1,132 shelters set up in Beirut, Mount Lebanon and other parts of the country," he said, noting that 945 shelters reaching their maximum occupancy.

Besides, 359,805 Syrian people and 175,215 Lebanese people have crossed the borders into Syria since the start of the Israeli ground offensive on September 23, Yassin said, citing figures of the Lebanese General Security Directorate.

Since October 8, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have launched more than 200 attacks on healthcare targets in Lebanon, including ambulances, killing 163 medics and injuring 272 others. (end)

