Rampur Distillery Lights Up Diwali In Times Square New York City

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Rampur Distillery celebrates Diwali 2024 with a striking display at Times Square, New York City.

"Happy Diwali from all of us at Rampur Distillery! This festival symbolizes light, unity, and new beginnings. As we celebrate, we're proud to showcase our award-winning Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky and introduce our Jugalbandi collection series, featuring Jugalbandi #5 and #6 expressions, set to launch in the United States in 2025. Times Square reflects our rich heritage and commitment to expanding our global presence. Together, let's embrace the spirit of Diwali and look forward to a prosperous year ahead!" - Mr. Sanjeev Banga, President of International Business at Radico Khaitan.

In 2016, Rampur Distillery made a significant entry into the global whisky market with the launch of its flagship Rampur Select Indian Single Malt Whisky, quickly garnering attention for its rich flavor profile and exceptional craftsmanship.

As Diwali 2024 approaches, the distillery proudly celebrates its award-winning Rampur Asava, honored as the Best World Whisky 2023 by the John Barleycorn Awards. This accolade is a testament to Rampur's commitment to innovation and excellence in whisky-making.

Rampur Distillery has also expanded its luxury portfolio, offering a range of premium expressions crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Each expression showcases unique flavor profiles that reflect the artistry of Indian whisky-making. With the latest addition, Rampur Barrel Blush, the distillery continues to blend traditional techniques with modern influences, appealing to whisky enthusiasts and connoisseurs worldwide.

Mr. Kunal Madan, Vice President of International Business at Radico Khaitan, shares,“Happy Diwali! We are thrilled to celebrate this festive season with everyone. Alongside our award-winning products, we're excited to share the news that we have recently launched Rampur Barrel Blush, our new expression that embodies the spirit of Diwali through its celebration of new beginnings and rich heritage. Just as Diwali signifies renewal and joy, this whisky invites you to share special moments with loved ones. Its intricate flavors complement the warmth of the season, making it a lovely choice to toast to prosperity and cherished memories. Cheers to family, festivities, and the joy of togetherness!”

Rampur Whisky offerings include:



Rampur Select

Rampur Double Cask

Rampur Asava

Rampur Barrel Blush

Rampur Jugalbandi Series Sangam World Malt

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink