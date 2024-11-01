Audigent, A Prebid Board Company, Takes The Stage At Prebid Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Curation leaders' executives participate in key conversations about the future of publisher monetization and interoperability

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Audigent , the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, is proud to have been a platinum sponsor of the 2024 Prebid Summit and helped drive conversations around the future of publisher monetization during one of the ad industry's most important annual events.Audigent was founded as a next-gen DMP and later expanded by pioneering the innovation of data in the supply path and paving the way for curation as it is practiced today. Publisher-focused tools for demand generation have always been core to Audigent's mission. Driving publisher revenue today and ensuring their continued growth is the only way to build an ecosystem that benefits the publisher, advertisers and consumers.Audigent's central role at what has become a key industry summit underscores the company's ongoing commitment, growing voice and expanding role across the Prebid ecosystem. Audigent executives, including co-founders Drew Stein, Matt Griffiths, Greg Williams and Jake Abraham appeared on stages across the summit to discuss ideas, solutions, and innovations that can help across the Prebid ecosystem.“We are proud of our participation at the Prebid Summit and are humbled by the growing momentum around new solutions for publishers, including curation, premium deals, and interoperability,” said Jake Abraham, Audigent's Chief Commercial Officer and an elected member of Prebid's board of directors.“We are eager to see this momentum grow, and for Audigent to become an even more integral part of both the publisher and Prebid communities.”Audigent executives participated in three distinct sessions at the event, each focused on the future of publisher monetization and programmatic advertising.CEO and co-founder Drew Stein's keynote,“Premium Priority Deals - The Next Chapter in Programmatic is Premium,” discussed the need for evolving the direct programmatic market and opening the door to a new category of premium products that sit in between open exchange and direct.Chief technology officer and co-founder Matt Griffiths joined fellow Prebid members Magnite and Freestar in a fireside chat:“Alternative Addressability Signals, Exploring Publisher First Party Identifiers.” In this session, the three companies shared results from a recent identifier test.Finally, three Audigent executives led a breakout session,“The Future is Premium - Let's Get There Now.” In this session, participants rolled up their sleeves to work together to create a healthy, open ecosystem that benefits publishers. Jake Abraham, Chief Commercial Officer, Greg Williams, President, and Chris Meredith, GM, Supply Side Partnerships, led the cohort of both supporters and skeptics as they sought to connect two seemingly disparate worlds to meet buyer demand and generate incremental value for publishers.About AudigentAudigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent's pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry's first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron IDTM), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMPTM, ContextualPMPTM and CognitivePMPTM products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world's largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, Experian, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit .

