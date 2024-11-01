Business Response To Hurricane Helene Among Social Impact, Sustainability Topics Explored At 3BL Network Effect: Charlotte

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., November 1, 2024 /3BL/ - With the resources of local, state and emergency responders stretched thin during catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Helene, businesses played a critical response in delivering aid to impacted communities.

Leaders from North Carolina companies will discuss their disaster response and performance on related sustainability and social impact programs during 3BL Effect: Charlotte, Dec. 11 at Truist Center. The event is free; registration is required.

The half-day program, the eighth such regional event from 3BL, is open to those working in corporate social responsibility, sustainability, social impact, communications, marketing and investor relations roles at companies, agencies and nonprofits. Breakfast will be provided.

“Charlotte companies generously used their vast resources to play a vital role when deadly flooding hit the region in September and October,” said Dave Armon, 3BL vice chair and host of Network Effect: Charlotte.“We're excited to learn how careful disaster planning combined with innovation and capable leadership to deliver important services to communities ravaged and isolated by floodwaters. We will delve into the strategic importance of strong sustainability and social impact programs, with a dozen local business leaders discussing their careers, current roles, challenges and opportunities.”

Among the organizations participating in 3BL Network Effect: Charlotte are Albemarle, Compass Group, Duke Energy, Ideas on Purpose, Mower, NASCAR, Nucor, Trane Technologies, Trips for Kids Charlotte and Truist.

In addition to panel discussions, fireside chats and research revealing consumer sentiments about sustainability, the event is designed so practitioners from Carolina companies, nonprofits and NGOs can explore opportunities to partner for more impact.

Here's a sneak peak of what awaits on our agenda:

Size of the Prize: The Billion-Dollar Impact of Growing Consumer Demand

Dave Armon, Vice Chairman, 3BL

There's growing pressure on businesses to prioritize sustainability, but how much of an impact does it have? Are consumers actually switching brands for sustainability reasons? The answer is yes, and the impact of sustainability-driven brand switching totals $44 billion across 12 U.S. industries. We'll share new research.

Evolution of ESG Strategy and Reporting Practices

Meredith Bandy, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability, Albemarle

Amari Jones Scriven, Manager of Sustainability, Nucor

Emily Vesling, Director of Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Michelle Marks, Managing Partner, Ideas on Purpose (moderator)

B2B and B2C companies of all sizes have been voluntarily reporting on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance for years, but mandatory disclosure is fast approaching. This session focuses on how ESG reporting strategy at two Charlotte-based corporations – Albemarle and Nucor – has evolved to meet regulatory requirements while serving a broad set of stakeholders that includes supply chain partners, investors and employees.

Business Leads Hurricane Helene Relief

Amy Strecker, president, Duke Energy Foundation

Tori Kaplan, Chief Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Officer, Truist

Rick Lyke, Executive Vice President, Public Relations & Public Affairs (moderator)

September's deadly Hurricane Helene spawned catastrophic flooding and destruction in western North Carolina. This session focuses on the business response to Helene. We will hear from Truist and Duke Energy how advance planning is just as important as the ability to innovate based on immediate needs faced by the communities served by these local companies.

Driving STEM Forward

Dr. Kendra Cooper, Senior Manager, STEM & Sustainability, NASCAR

Eric Supil, Executive Director, Trips for Kids Charlotte

Marcey Stone, Global Corporate Social Responsibility Leader, Honeywell

Luke Johnson, Sustainability, Nucor (moderator)

Middle school kids are too young to get their driver's license, but STEM educators are targeting these eager learners to pursue tech careers. That's good news for employers that need to fill their talent pipeline. This session will also include an introduction to initiatives at NASCAR to inspire through racing, and at the innovative Charlotte nonprofit Trips for Kids, whose valuable lessons about circularity teaches kids how to be safe bicyclists.

Chef of the Board

Chef Chris Ivens-Brown, Chief Culinary Executive Officer, Compass Group

Dave Armon, Vice Chair, 3BL (moderator)

The“G” in ESG is governance. This session features the unlikely journey Chris Ivens-Brown's career has taken him from the kitchens of London to the U.S. boardroom of the world's largest food service provider. We will learn about the creation of a rotating position on the Compass North American officer board. Ivens-Brown becomes the first practicing chef to take the high-level position, representing the voice – and palate – of 50,000 culinarians.

