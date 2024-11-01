Prime Minister Of Vietnam Leaves Doha
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam HE Pham Minh Chinh left Doha today, after an official visit to the country. His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Doha International Airport by Minister of State HE Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam HE Khalid Ali Abdullah Abel, and Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the State HE Nguyen Huy Hiep.
