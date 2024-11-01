Ukraine, Greece's Top Diplomats Coordinate Steps To Promote Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ministers for foreign affairs of Ukraine and Greece coordinated further steps to promote the Peace Formula in the UN Security Council.

Andrii Sybiha and his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis discussed the issue of bilateral consultations regarding Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO, and coordinated steps to promote the Peace Formula.

This was announced by the head of Ukrainian on the X social network, Ukrinform reports.

"During my today's phone call with Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis I thanked Greece for its comprehensive support, particularly on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO. We agreed to conduct a round of bilateral political consultations," Sybiha wrote on X.

He added that, given Greece's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, the parties coordinated joint steps to promote the Ukrainian Peace Formula and emphasized the importance of the recently signed Ukrainian-Greek security agreement.

Finally, the minister invited his Greek counterpart to pay a visit to Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the head of the Foreign Ministry, Andrii Sybiha stated at the conference on the human dimension of the Peace Formula in Montreal that, in order to develop the principles of lasting peace, representatives of Russia should be invited to the second Peace Summit.