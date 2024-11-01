Aftermath Of Russian Nighttime Attack On Odesa's Fire Station Shared By Prosecutor's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following a nighttime attack by Russian forces on a fire station in Odesa, during which two rescuers were injured, a criminal investigation has been launched. Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians attacked using Kh-59 type air-launched missiles.

This was reported on Telegram by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"According to the investigation, on the evening of October 31, 2024, the of the Russian Federation launched missile strikes on Odesa. Preliminary reports suggest that the strike involved Kh-59 type air-launched missiles. Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated regarding violations of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

The prosecutor's office noted that as a result of the attack, two rescuers were injured and have been hospitalized.































Additionally, the attack damaged the administrative building of the fire station, fire trucks, and vehicles of local residents in the nearby parking area.

The examination of the attack site is ongoing, and a complete list of the destruction and damages is being established. Prosecutors are working with other law enforcement agencies to document the consequences of the armed aggression by Russia at the scene.

As previously reported, on the evening of October 31, the Russian troops struck a fire station in Odesa, injuring two rescuers.