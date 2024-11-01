Cop, Home Guard Attacked In Bihar Village

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 1 (IANS) A officer and a Home Guard were after a group of villagers attacked them during an operation to arrest an accused in Bihar's East Champaran district on Friday.

The altercation occurred in the morning when a team from Paharpur police station attempted to apprehend an accused, Shambhu Prasad, in Saraiya Lipni village. He is accused of kidnapping a girl and holding her hostage in Bettiah a few days ago. An FIR was filed against him.

The family members and relatives of Shambhu Prasad attacked the police team. The injured, identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Sonu Kumar and Home Guard Jawan Munna Kumar Paswan, are currently receiving treatment at Sadar Hospital. Sonu Kumar has sustained head injuries.

Following the incident, the district police registered an FIR at Paharpur police station, naming seven identified individuals and 15 others as unknown involved in the attack.

The incident underscores the challenging conditions that law enforcement officers often face in rural areas while dealing with criminal cases, especially in instances where local support for suspects leads to resistance against police actions.

Following the recovery of the victim, Motihari's Superintendent of Police (SP) Swarn Prabhat constituted a team to raid Saraiya Lipni village, resulting in the arrest of a woman named Anita Devi in connection with the case.

Recognizing the need for a thorough investigation, Prabhat formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of the SDPO of Areraj range to pursue the investigation and bring the suspects to justice.

“In the course of the preliminary investigation, it emerged that the SHO of Paharpur may not have acted promptly, leading to a delay in resolving the case. As a result, disciplinary actions have been initiated against the SHO, including the suspension of his salary and a departmental inquiry,” Prabhat said.

The district police have intensified their search efforts, announcing a bounty of Rs 5,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the primary accused, Shambhu Prasad.

This incentive aims to encourage community cooperation in apprehending Prasad, while the SIT continues its investigative efforts.

Further investigations are likely to identify the remaining suspects and strengthen the case against Prasad and those obstructing law enforcement efforts.