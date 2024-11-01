Digital Qube Launches New AI Training Program To Empower Professionals To Thrive In The Era Of Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Qube has launched a new AI Masterclass, aimed at teaching professionals how to harness AI for improved productivity and strategic impact.

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Qube, a leader in digital marketing and training, has launched a new AI Masterclass , an intensive program aimed at teaching professionals how to harness AI for improved productivity and strategic impact. Participants will learn techniques like crafting effective AI prompts for optimal results, automating email tasks to save hours, and using AI tools to swiftly analyze data for insights across business functions. This hands-on course also explores creating presentations in hours rather than weeks, simplifying repetitive tasks, and staying compliant with ethical and legal standards.

The first class launches on November 4th in Abu Dhabi and marks the beginning of an exciting program where attendees can implement immediate, real-life AI applications. The AI Training shows professionals how to leverage AI's power, streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and dramatically improve productivity. Within 24 hours of completing the course attendees will be able to start using the AI tools and implementing their learnings immediately.

The First 2 AI Courses Announced:

Two courses have been announced: one for the evenings and, one intensive 3 day course:

Evenings: November 4, 7, 11, and 14 | 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Daytime: November 25, 26, and 27 | 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

The program is led by Rosie Seldon, CEO of Digital Qube and a certified Google Trainer, known for her engaging, hands-on approach. Seldon worked for many years in London helping leading companies such as HSBC and Lloyds implement multimillion dollar digital transformation programmes.

"We wanted to create a course that empowers professionals to double their efficiency and unlock new possibilities through AI," says Seldon.

Joining her is Jeremy Spiller, a globally recognized Google trainer from the UK, who has been teaching companies across the globe about AI and digital transformation, adding valuable insights from his extensive experience working with international businesses. Together, they are poised to launch this transformative training initiative for businesses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from their offices based in Two-four54, Yas Island.

The company has various enrollment offers available to help meet the rising demand for AI skills in today's market. . They have also appointed a Training Advisor who is available on WhatsApp or telephone to discuss the course and answer people's enquiries 0585925573.

In today's AI-driven business world, Digital Qube is particularly keen to enable the fast-growth of the companies of Abu Dhabi and beyond.

About Digital Qube; Digital Qube, based in Yas Island , Abu Dhabi is a forward-thinking digital marketing and training provider, dedicated to empowering professionals with the skills needed to thrive in today's data-driven world. Through specialized courses in AI Branding, Design, Digital Marketing, Leadership and much, more, Digital Qube helps individuals, SMEs and organizations stay ahead in a constantly evolving landscape.

