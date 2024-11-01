UK Apparel Consumer Insights 2024 - M&S Overtook Primark In 2024 To Become The Top Retailer For Clothing Purchases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Apparel Consumer Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Apparel Consumer Insights Report provides consumer data and analysis from the How Britain Shops Survey conducted in 2024. The report also includes some comparisons to consumer data from 2023.

The apparel continues to be hit by the fragile economic climate, with the percentage of UK shoppers purchasing apparel in the 12 months to June 2024 down 0.5ppts versus the prior year. Spend remained mainly driven by females and young shoppers, due to their strong appetite for fashion and the latest trends.

Amid the fragile economic climate, consumers have begun shopping less regularly, with the proportion of shoppers buying every 4-6 months down 1.0ppts, whilst those shopping every 1-2 years is up 1.4ppts.

Value for money, fit and quality remain the top three biggest purchase drivers among apparel shoppers over price. All factors apart from following fashion trends rose in importance this year, as shoppers overall become more cautious over what they are buying and prefer classic styles. M&S overtook Primark in 2024 to become the top retailer for clothing purchases, thanks to its classic styles and value-for-money appeal. New Look and H&M witnessed some of the biggest stepbacks, as their ranges fail to entice consumers.

Identify how economic uncertainty is influencing how and where UK consumers shop for apparel

Understand where the demand lies within the UK apparel market across various price positionings, categories, and retailers, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition Understand consumer sentiment surrounding the UK apparel market and what this means for apparel brands' next steps

Key Topics Covered:



WHO SHOPS AND WHAT THEY PURCHASE



Who Shops for Apparel



Categories Purchased



Styles Purchased



Womenswear and Menswear Items Purchased



Girlswear and Boyswear Items Purchased



Women's and Men's Footwear Items Purchased

ChiIdren's Footwear and Accessories Items Purchased

HOW PEOPLE SHOP



Purchase Frequency



Channel Preferences



Location Preferences



Online Fulfilment Preferences



Top Clothing Retailers



Top Footwear Retailers

Top Accessories Retailers

WHY PEOPLE SHOP



Purchase Drivers



Purchase Inspirations



Fashion Preferences



Experiences When Shopping for Apparel

Sustainability and Ethics

SECONDHAND APPAREL PURCHASES



Secondhand Apparel Purchases



Future Secondhand Apparel Purchases



Secondhand Categories Purchased



Secondhand Purchase Drivers



Secondhand Channel Preferences



Instore and Online Secondhand Retailers Used

Secondhand Purchase Statements

APPAREL RENTAL



Apparel Rental Penetration



Apparel Categories Rented



Apparel Styles Rented



Rental Channels Used



Online Rental Platforms Used



Rental Drivers Rental Inhibiters

Company Coverage:



Adidas

Amazon

ASDA

ASOS

ASOS Marketplace

BagButler

Barnado's

Baujken

British Heart Foundation

British Red Cross

By Rotation

Cancer Research

Clarks

Cocoon

DCEY

Depop

eBay

Etsy

Facebook Marketplace

For The Creators

Frontrow

Girls Meets Dress

Gumtree

H&M

Hirestreet

HURR

JD Sports

John Lewis & Partners

Marks & Spencer

Matalan

My Wardrobe HQ

New Look

Next

Nike

Onloan

Oxfam

Primark

Rotaro

Sainsbury's

Salvation Army

Shein

Shoe Zone

Sports Direct

Tesco

TK Maxx

Vinted Zara

