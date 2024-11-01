UK Apparel Consumer Insights 2024 - M&S Overtook Primark In 2024 To Become The Top Retailer For Clothing Purchases
The UK Apparel Consumer Insights Report provides consumer data and analysis from the How Britain Shops Survey conducted in 2024. The report also includes some comparisons to consumer data from 2023.
The apparel market continues to be hit by the fragile economic climate, with the percentage of UK shoppers purchasing apparel in the 12 months to June 2024 down 0.5ppts versus the prior year. Spend remained mainly driven by females and young shoppers, due to their strong appetite for fashion and the latest trends.
Report Scope
Amid the fragile economic climate, consumers have begun shopping less regularly, with the proportion of shoppers buying every 4-6 months down 1.0ppts, whilst those shopping every 1-2 years is up 1.4ppts. Value for money, fit and quality remain the top three biggest purchase drivers among apparel shoppers over price. All factors apart from following fashion trends rose in importance this year, as shoppers overall become more cautious over what they are buying and prefer classic styles. M&S overtook Primark in 2024 to become the top retailer for clothing purchases, thanks to its classic styles and value-for-money appeal. New Look and H&M witnessed some of the biggest stepbacks, as their ranges fail to entice consumers.
Reasons to Buy
Identify how economic uncertainty is influencing how and where UK consumers shop for apparel Understand where the demand lies within the UK apparel market across various price positionings, categories, and retailers, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition Understand consumer sentiment surrounding the UK apparel market and what this means for apparel brands' next steps
Key Topics Covered:
WHO SHOPS AND WHAT THEY PURCHASE
Who Shops for Apparel Categories Purchased Styles Purchased Womenswear and Menswear Items Purchased Girlswear and Boyswear Items Purchased Women's and Men's Footwear Items Purchased ChiIdren's Footwear and Accessories Items Purchased HOW PEOPLE SHOP
Purchase Frequency Channel Preferences Location Preferences Online Fulfilment Preferences Top Clothing Retailers Top Footwear Retailers Top Accessories Retailers WHY PEOPLE SHOP
Purchase Drivers Purchase Inspirations Fashion Preferences Experiences When Shopping for Apparel Sustainability and Ethics SECONDHAND APPAREL PURCHASES
Secondhand Apparel Purchases Future Secondhand Apparel Purchases Secondhand Categories Purchased Secondhand Purchase Drivers Secondhand Channel Preferences Instore and Online Secondhand Retailers Used Secondhand Purchase Statements APPAREL RENTAL
Apparel Rental Penetration Apparel Categories Rented Apparel Styles Rented Rental Channels Used Online Rental Platforms Used Rental Drivers Rental Inhibiters
Company Coverage:
Adidas Amazon ASDA ASOS ASOS Marketplace BagButler Barnado's Baujken British Heart Foundation British Red Cross By Rotation Cancer Research Clarks Cocoon DCEY Depop eBay Etsy Facebook Marketplace For The Creators Frontrow Girls Meets Dress Gumtree H&M Hirestreet HURR JD Sports John Lewis & Partners Marks & Spencer Matalan My Wardrobe HQ New Look Next Nike Onloan Oxfam Primark Rotaro Sainsbury's Salvation Army Shein Shoe Zone Sports Direct Tesco TK Maxx Vinted Zara
CONTACT:
