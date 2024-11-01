Vietnam Prime Minister Meets Minister Of Labour

DOHA: Prime of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam H E Pham Minh Chinh met with Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, during his visit to the country. The meeting focused on discussing bilateral cooperation in the sector between the two countries and exploring opportunities to strengthen this collaboration.

