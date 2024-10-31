Bitget Wallet First To Integrate Morph Mainnet, Empowering The Global Consumer Layer For Web3

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, announces its integration with the Morph mainnet, becoming the first wallet to connect with this pioneering Layer-2 network. This collaboration aims to enhance the consumer experience in blockchain, enabling users to navigate the Morph ecosystem effortlessly.

Through this integration, Bitget Wallet users can directly access the Morph mainnet, which is automatically included as one of the mainnet options. Users can enjoy seamless asset transfers on Morph, along with real-time insights into token prices of Morph's ecosystem projects. A dedicated DApp zone has also been introduced in Bitget Wallet, allowing users to engage with a wide array of DApps within the Morph ecosystem for a more integrated and user-friendly experience. Additionally, Bitget Wallet plans to work closely with Morph to launch a series of rewards programs to enhance users' engagement with the ecosystem.

Morph is an emerging, fully permissionless Layer-2 network on Ethereum, designed as the global consumer layer to accelerate mass blockchain adoption. While the potential of blockchain technology is immense, it remains largely inaccessible to everyday users. Morph aims to bridge this gap by offering an ecosystem of consumer-friendly products that simplify blockchain applications. With more than 6M wallets on Testnet, 100M transactions and 200 projects on-chain, the Morph mainnet offers users the hybrid solution Optimistic and Zero-Knowledge rollups. Morph ensures enhanced security and efficiency while supporting developers with funding, incubation, and user acquisition strategies.

Bitget Wallet is a multi-chain wallet designed to make Web3 accessible and user-friendly for over 40 million global users. Consolidating all essential on-chain activities-asset management, swaps, staking, trading, live data, DApp browsing, and NFTs-Bitget Wallet supports over 100 blockchains and 500,000 tokens, enabling seamless multi-chain trading. To ease onboarding, it offers keyless MPC wallets and Telegram mini-app access, letting users create wallets instantly and manage assets with familiar logins. With a plan to further integrate Web2 access and payment solutions, Bitget Wallet aims to make crypto as accessible as traditional finance, driving Web3 adoption into everyday life.

“We're thrilled to integrate Morph into Bitget Wallet, aligning with our mission to drive mass adoption of blockchain technology,” said Alvin, COO of Bitget Wallet.“Morph's focus on creating a consumer-friendly Layer-2 aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering secure, accessible, and seamless blockchain experiences. This collaboration marks a step forward in broadening our offerings and enhancing user engagement across our ecosystem.”

Morph is the global consumer layer, acting as the distribution hub for the resources builders need to launch and scale for the mass-market. It leverages a hybrid solution of ZK and Optimistic roll-up technology and a decentralized sequencer to enable limitless possibilities within mainstream audiences, making it a user-friendly option for developers who require a chain to build these types of apps. Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, is an original investor in Morph that will continue to play a role amongst the other investors in shaping the Morph ecosystem.

