Loomis To Headline Pre-Election Rally With Jerry Torres

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 31, 2024

Los Angeles performer Loomis will join congressional candidate Jerry Torres in Falls Church on Saturday for a final pre-election rally that Torres is hosting in Northern Virginia.

"Having Loomis here will bring fresh excitement to our region for a final pre-election bash," Torres said. "It will be a great opportunity for Republicans, Democrats and independents to come together before the election."

Loomis, who also sang the National Anthem at the Free and Equal Elections Presidential Debate in October, will perform for attendees at the event. Alongside her headlining act, attendees will have the chance to meet local candidates and connect with community members.

Torres is facing off against Democratic Rep. Don Beyer in the Nov. 5 election to represent Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax in the United States House.

The rally will take place at the Eden Center in Falls Church, on Saturday, Nov. 2, and will run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

About Jerry Torres:

Jerry Torres is a military veteran, philanthropist, and successful business leader dedicated to uniting and uplifting the communities of Alexandria, Arlington, and Fairfax. His campaign focuses on bringing inclusive, effective solutions to the pressing issues facing Virginia's 8th District, leveraging his experience and dedication to helping all Virginians thrive.

About Loomis:

Loomis is an R&B singer and fashionista from Los Angeles. Known for her collaborations with Grammy-winning producers and writers Timbaland and Diane Warren. She has also made a name for herself as a talented songwriter and performer on the verge of releasing, SKANK, with Grammy-award-winning producer

Damon "Nomad" Elliot .

Loomis encountered intense media scrutiny in October 2024 after a mishap while singing the national anthem at the Free and Equal Elections Presidential Debate. Her struggles during the performance - including vocal slips and visible nervousness - went viral on social media, sparking a broader conversation about the pressures artists face in high-stakes live performances. In the aftermath, she issued a heartfelt apology. Loomis is represented by manager Kevin Kim at All in One Entertainment and

Fr8q8uncy for her brand and media.

Contact: Jerry Torres for U.S. Congress

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jerry Torres for US Congress

