Netapp Elevates Pamela Hennard To Chief Diversity And Inclusion Officer, Accelerating Its Vision For A More Inclusive Fu...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Pamela Hennard as the new Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. In her expanded role, Pamela will lead NetApp's efforts to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion across the organization and within the talent process and throughout the full employee journey.

Pamela Hennard has been an integral part of NetApp's success, serving as the Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition. With over 27 years of experience in human resources, Pamela brings a wealth of expertise in developing and leading high-performing teams. During Pam's tenure at NetApp, her strategic guidance has been instrumental in setting and achieving recruitment and onboarding objectives, while also aligning with diversity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives.

Throughout her career, Pamela has been a staunch advocate for diversity and inclusion, working to integrate these principles into human resources processes and enhance representation for all groups. Inspired by her father's struggles in finding employment after serving in the military, Pamela has developed recruitment and retention strategies tailored to veterans, women, people of color, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people with disabilities.

“Pamela Hennard's elevation to Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer reflects her visionary leadership, driving force and steadfast commitment to embedding diversity into every layer of our business,” said George Kurian, CEO at NetApp.“Her expertise is integral in shaping a culture where innovation thrives through inclusion, and where diverse talent drives our next chapter of growth. We are thrilled to have her expand her role to spearhead this critical mission.”

Pamela's dedication and accomplishments have earned her recognition within the industry. In 2021, she was honored as the TA Professional of the Year by OnConferences, and in 2024, she received the prestigious President's Volunteer Service Award for her extensive contributions to non-profit organizations.

By appointing Pamela Hennard as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, NetApp reaffirms its dedication to creating an inclusive and diverse workforce that drives innovation and better serves its customers.

“I'm truly honored to lead NetApp's diversity journey as we transform inclusion from a corporate initiative into a defining force of our culture,” said Pamela Hennard, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at NetApp.“For NetApp, diversity is not just a goal-it's the driving force behind innovation, creativity, and meaningful change, both within our organization and the communities we impact.”

