Helport AI Launches On Google Cloud Marketplace, Redefining Intelligent Solutions For Global Businesses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport” or the“Company”), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation solutions, today announced the launch of Helport AI Assist on Cloud Marketplace.

This significant development extends Helport AI's advanced, scalable solutions to a global audience, reinforcing the Company's mission for everyone to work as an expert through AI solutions. Partnering with Google Cloud marks a strategic step in making Helport's transformative AI solutions even more accessible to enterprises worldwide.

Helport AI Assist is designed to optimize sales, streamline workflows, and enhance service quality. Now seamlessly integrated with Google Cloud, Helport AI Assist provides companies in insurance, mortgage, wealth management, and real estate with mature, market-tested AI capabilities that drive measurable business outcomes. This widely trusted product has consistently empowered organizations by enabling rapid, high-quality deployment and delivering recognized performance improvements across sectors.

"Helport AI's launch on Google Cloud Marketplace marks a major leap in bringing expert-level AI tools to businesses globally," said Guanghai Li, Chief Executive Officer of Helport AI. "This partnership extends our reach, enabling companies across sectors to harness secure, scalable AI solutions that drive efficiency and transformation. Together with Google Cloud, we are advancing a new era of intelligent business solutions that redefine productivity and elevate customer experiences worldwide."

Helport AI's availability on Google Cloud Marketplace highlights our dedication to security, technical excellence, and global credibility:



Enhanced Visibility and Global Trust : Listing on Google Cloud Marketplace elevates Helport AI's credibility and global presence, positioning the Company as a trusted, secure AI partner for enterprises worldwide. This endorsement by Google reflects client confidence in Helport AI's solutions, giving enterprises assurance in the reliability and technical quality of its solutions. Stringent Security and Compliance Standards : Helport AI has met Google Cloud's security and compliance benchmarks, ensuring advanced data protection, regulatory adherence, and smooth integration with Google Cloud's secure infrastructure. This provides its clients with a high-performance, secure AI platform designed to handle sensitive information with confidence.

As part of Google Cloud Marketplace, Helport AI is uniquely positioned to leverage Google's ecosystem, driving forward the possibilities of AI transformation across industries:



Broad Industry Empowerment : With global accessibility on Google Cloud, Helport AI delivers targeted solutions for insurance, wealth management, healthcare, retail, real estate, and more, enhancing sales and fostering efficiency and productivity gains across a wide range of industries.

Seamless Scalability and Innovation : Designed to adapt to industry demand, Helport AI scales effortlessly, positioning the Company to continuously evolve with the AI market and provide high-impact solutions that address emerging business needs.

Enhanced Service Standards and Customer Experience : Aligned with Google Cloud's service standards, Helport AI offers seamless API and billing integrations, a smooth user experience, and robust technical support, ensuring a positive client experience backed by dependable, high-quality support. Strategic Ecosystem Collaborations : As a member of the Google Cloud Partner, Helport AI leverages co-marketing and joint initiatives to deliver next-level AI solutions, enhancing customer outcomes and driving innovation.

About Helport AI



Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a premier provider of AI-driven solutions, specializing in enhancing professional capabilities across industries. Focused on delivering measurable outcomes, The company serves enterprise-level customer contact services through intelligent products, solutions, and a digital platform, helping businesses optimize their sales and improve customer engagement. Our mission is to empower everyone to work as an expert. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Helport's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on Helport's current expectations and projections about future events that Helport believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. Helport undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For media inquiries, please visit:



Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

...

