Accurate Legal Billing And Doelegal Introduce New Connector To Simplify Law Firms Invoice Processing And Payment

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Streamlining operations and maximizing efficiency are critical for law firms across the world. To address this growing need, Accurate Legal Billing (ALB), a leading legal provider is proud to announce the availability of a new connector to doeLEGAL matter and spend management solutions Ascent ELM Enterprise Legal Management Software |Ascent ELM Solutions This integration transforms invoice processing for law firms, empowering them to dedicate more resources to client service and strategic growth initiatives.ALBHub Provides One Window For Law Firms To Upload Their Invoices Into Various E-Billing SitesALBHub, ALB's innovative AI solution, liberates law firms from the laborious burden of manual invoice processing. The solution connects and facilitates the uploading of invoices from law firms' billing and accounting platforms to a wide array of e-billing portals and systems. Those integrations now include doeLEGAL industry-leading e-billing platforms, Ascent ELM transforming the way law firms handle invoices.By eliminating the need for time-consuming manual data entry, ALBHub minimizes errors and optimizes billing efficiency. It empowers law firms' e-billing teams with a comprehensive suite of features, including LEDES invoice creation, batch processing, split billing, multi-payer invoicing, reports such as Invoice Appeals/Reductions Reports, Annual Invoice Appeal Reports, Timekeeper Appeal Reports, etc.Furthermore, ALBHub features a robust AI OCG compliance pre-billing validation. This ensures that your invoices are accurate, compliant with the client's billing guidelines, and adhere to regulations before submission, eliminating the risk of errors and delays.Key Advantages of ALBHub:. All-in-one e-billing portal. Increased profitability. Enhanced revenue realization. Significant reduction in write-offs or markdowns. Improved cash flowA Shared Vision for Seamless Invoice ProcessingAndre Wouansi, Founder & CEO of ALB, highlights the significance of this collaboration. "ALBHub represents a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at driving law firms into the future of invoice processing. By combining doeLEGAL's advanced platform with ALB's innovative technology, we provide a seamless experience that enhances billing efficiency, eliminates billing errors, prevents invoice delays, and accelerates the path to invoice acceptance and quick payment”.Bruce Kuennen, President & CEO of doeLEGAL, Inc, explains“ at doeLEGAL, we believe in continued support to the law firms across the world. By combining doeLEGAL's ELM capabilities with ALBHUb's AI-driven invoices submission tools, we can help law firms' billing teams operate more efficiently while cutting costs and invoice processing time.”About Accurate Legal BillingAccurate Legal Billing (ALB) is a leading provider of legal technology solutions, dedicated to empowering law firms to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and achieve optimal billing outcomes. Their strong commitment to innovation is evident in cutting-edge solutions like ALBHub. AI Powered OCG Compliant Invoice Submission for Law Firms|ALBHubAbout doeLEGALdoeLEGAL, a DiliTrust company, is a U.S.-based provider of eDiscovery and Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) solutions, driving cost savings and performance improvements for in-house legal teams. The company's flagship product, Ascent ELM, simplifies billing, vendor, and matter management while delivering business insights when and where legal teams need them.Serving over 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries, DiliTrust is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions dedicated to empowering in-house legal teams by giving back valuable time and peace of mind. Leveraging its proprietary AI, DiliTrust secures and streamlines legal operations, allowing teams to focus on strategic decision-making and maximize their impact within the organization.

