Leading Vein Treatment Clinic Expands To Serve The Bethesda Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Commitment to Excellence: Vein treatments with a patient-centered focus on comfort and results.

Insurance Coverage Assistance : Our team is experienced in navigating insurance coverage and reimbursement processes, helping patients access the care they need with minimal burden. Quick Recovery and Minimal Downtime: With minimally invasive procedures and personalized care plans, patients can expect quick recovery times and minimal disruption to their daily lives.

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vein Treatment Clinic and its team of board-certified vein doctors are proud to announce the opening of their new, expanded location in Bethesda, Maryland .

The Vein Treatment Clinic offers state-of-the-art vascular care, providing access to the latest medical technology to address a wide range of venous conditions, including varicose veins, spider veins, venous ulcers, and more.

Dr. Kamran Saraf , a board-certified vein specialist practicing at the Bethesda clinic, graduated with Honors from Georgetown University with a degree in Physiology and Biophysics. He has received several awards, including the Maryland Senatorial Scholarship and the University of Miami Academic Achievement Scholarship. "At the Vein Treatment Clinic, we are committed to excellence in vein care with minimal discomfort or downtime, " said Dr. Saraf.

We also welcome Dr. Kunal Sood

to our clinic, a board-certified expert in Pain Medicine and Anesthesiology with many years of experience in patient care. Dr. Sood focuses on personalized, evidence-based treatments to quickly diagnose and relieve chronic pain. " Living with chronic pain is debilitating, " he says, highlighting his commitment to effective, tailored therapies. With nearly 4 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, Dr. Sood is also a prominent voice in public health, sharing valuable insights on pain management, health tips, and medical humor.

Equipped with the most advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies, the clinic offers a spectrum of minimally invasive vein treatments such as Sclerotherapy, Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and the Venaseal closure system. These treatments are designed to ensure maximum efficacy and quick recovery times .

United by a passion for patient-centered care, the team employs a comprehensive approach to treatment, combining thorough diagnostics, evidence-based therapies, and personalized vein care plans tailored to each patient's unique needs.



Designed with patient comfort and convenience in mind, they offer a serene, welcoming environment. Education and patient support are pivotal to the clinic's philosophy, ensuring that individuals are well-informed about their health conditions and the available vein treatment options. This empowers patients to make informed decisions about their care.

Learn more about Vein Treatment Clinic's new Maryland vein center. Or call the patient care team today at 240-719-6005 to schedule an appointment with our board-certified team of Maryland's vein and pain specialists in Bethesda.

Vein Treatment Clinic

6903 Rockledge Drive

Suite 470

Bethesda, Maryland 20817

240-719-6005



SOURCE Vein Treatment Clinic

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED