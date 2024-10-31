Evolvetm Registered In Hong Kong Offering A Revolutionary Non-Lethal Rodent Control Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES ), the leader in birth control to manage rodent pest populations, today announces the successful registration of EvolveTM in Hong Kong.

A Sustainable and Humane Approach to Rodent Control

Hong Kong welcomes EvolveTM, an innovative, non-lethal rodent birth control solution designed to target rat infestations at their root. Unlike conventional methods, Evolve restricts rodent reproduction, offering an effective and humane way to manage infestations without posing risks to humans, pets, wildlife, or the environment. As a sustainable alternative to toxic baits and inhumane traps, Evolve represents a breakthrough in tackling Hong Kong's escalating rat problem.

Pioneering a New Standard in Rodent Management

Developed by U.S.-based SenesTech, a leader in the animal pest fertility control industry, Evolve is the first and only soft bait specifically designed to reduce rat populations by limiting fertility. Launched earlier this year, Evolve offers a non-lethal, eco-friendly solution that has earned the "minimum risk" designation from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This classification (FIFRA 25(b) exempt) highlights its low-risk profile for humans, the environment, and non-target species.

Building on the success of Evolve Rat, SenesTech expanded its product line in May with the introduction of EvolveTM Mouse. Both products integrate seamlessly into existing pest management programs, providing long-term, sustainable control of rodent populations.

Fruit Tree Limited Appointed as Exclusive Distributor in Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, Evolve is exclusively distributed by Fruit Tree Limited and its subsidiaries, Nobedbugs-HK and Chinchex Limited, prominent pest control service providers that have worked extensively with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) of the HKSAR government to register the products.

"We are excited to be the exclusive distributor of Evolve in Hong Kong," said Francisco Pazos Alvarino, Director of Fruit Tree Limited. "This product represents the future of rodent control, offering a significant competitive advantage while aligning with our mission to deliver effective, safe, and sustainable pest management solutions."

Alvarino noted the shortcomings of conventional methods, such as poisonous baits and traps, which may quickly eliminate rodents but fail to address the long-term growth of rodent populations. "A single rat pair can produce up to 15,000 offspring annually. Without a fertility control solution, traditional methods are incomplete. That's where Evolve comes in, revolutionizing integrated pest management strategies by addressing reproduction."

Tackling Hong Kong's Growing Rat Population

With an estimated rat population of 2.5 million, Hong Kong faces a serious rodent problem. Despite recent efforts by the FEHD, which reported the capture of 65,500 live rodents last year-a 39 percent increase from the previous year-the infestation continues to expand. Targeting the B2B market, Fruit Tree Limited sees vast potential for Evolve in Hong Kong, with plans to expand into Mainland China. Initially, EvolveTM Rat and EvolveTM Mouse will be available in 1.5 lb, 3 lb and 6 lb packages through NoBedBugs-HK. For more information, visit .

Maximizing the Impact of Rodent Control Programs

Research shows Evolve can reduce fertility in rodent populations by up to 90 percent when integrated into pest management programs. By addressing rodent reproduction, Evolve enhances the overall effectiveness of current control measures.

SenesTech CEO, Joel Fruendt, remarked, "We're not just offering a product; we're delivering a solution to an urgent problem. Evolve isn't just about controlling the rodent population-it's about taking back our spaces from the growing threat of infestation."

About Fruit Tree Limited

Fruit Tree Limited is a reputable pest control company specializing in providing effective and sustainable solutions for pest management. Fruit Tree places great emphasis on R&D to continually enhance our services and products. We invest in cutting-edge technologies and collaborate with industry experts to stay at the forefront of pest control and insecticide innovation. Our dedicated team of professionals is driven by a passion for excellence and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility to serve both residential and commercial clients in Hong Kong in the name of two subsidiaries:

Nobedbugs-hk - a leading provider of pest control services, and

Chinchex Limited - a renowned manufacturer and distributor of bed bug insecticide in South East Asia countries.

For more information, visit: .



About SenesTech, Inc.

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through our expertise in fertility control. We are the inventors of EvolveTM Rat and EvolveTM Mouse, EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptives for rodents which reflect our mission to provide products that are proactive, safe and sustainable. Evolve fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information visit

.

