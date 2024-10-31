Belgium Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2024: Output To Grow By 5.1% This Year - Forecast To 2028
10/31/2024 8:31:48 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Prefabricated construction industry Business and investment Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs, market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prefabricated construction industry in Belgium is expected to grow by 5.1% to reach EUR 2.99 billion in 2024.
The medium to long-term growth story in Belgium remains intact. The prefabricated construction industry in Belgium is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 4.9% during 2024-2028. The prefabricated construction output in the country is expected to reach EUR 3.62 billion by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors. In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in Belgium. With over 100 KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.
End Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the prefabricated industry in Belgium. Prefabricated Methods: Provides an in-depth analysis of industry across 3 methods- panelised construction, modular (Volumetric) construction, and hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction in Belgium. Prefabricated Materials: Provides demand analysis across 7 key materials such as aluminum, wood, iron & steel, concrete, glass, and other. Prefabricated Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 7 key products such as building superstructure, roof construction, floor construction, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns & beams, and other.
Scope
Belgium by Prefabricated Product
Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Iron & Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
Belgium by Prefabrication Construction Sector
Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
Belgium by Building Construction Sector
Residential Single-Family Multi Family Commercial Office Retail Hospitality Other Institutional Industrial
Belgium by Prefabrication Methods
Panelised construction Modular (Volumetric) construction Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction
Belgium by Prefabricated Material
Aluminium Wood Iron & Steel Concrete Glass Other
Belgium by Prefabricated Product
Building Superstructure Roof Construction Floor Construction Interior Room Modules Exterior Walls Columns & Beams Other
