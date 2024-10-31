Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. Announces Multi-Property November Auction Across New Jersey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Three New Jersey Opportunities

Plumsted Township, NJ Commercial Building on Main Street

- Max Spann, Jr, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is pleased to announce a multi-property auction taking place across the State of New Jersey on November 21, 2024. This auction presents a diverse portfolio of properties, catering to investors, developers, and individuals eager for premium real estate opportunities.Highlights of Properties Available for November's Auction:1. Residential Lot in Peapack &Gladstone, Somerset County:Located at 5 Willow Ave., this 0.41+/- acre buildable lot is ideally located in the midst of the Borough of Peapack & Gladstone. Positioned close to the train station, library, shops, and restaurants, the property combines convenience with a quaint village setting. Known for its community-oriented atmosphere, Peapack-Gladstone offers residents access to parks, trails, and equestrian facilities, as well as a variety of local events and recreational activities. This desirable location is ideal for those looking to build a dream home in a vibrant, family-friendly community. By order of Peapack & Gladstone Borough2. Commercial Building on Main Street, Plumsted Township, Ocean County:This 2,380+/- square foot commercial property, located on Main Street, has served a range of uses over the years, including as a bank and municipal building. Zoned C-4, the historically preserved building, offers a versatile space suited for retail or professional office use. By order of Plumsted Township, the building combines historic appeal with modern business potential, making it an excellent choice for entrepreneurs and business owners looking to establish themselves in a growing community. Property Preview will be held on Monday, November 4th and Wednesday, November 13th from 12-2PM.3. Commercial Development Site in Frelinghuysen Township, Warren County:This 2.6+/- acre parcel, designated as Block 1201, Lot 17.06, is zoned VN-1 and located with frontage along Ramsey Road (Route 661) and Dark Moon Road (Route 519). Situated just outside of Blairstown, Allamuchy, and Route 80, this site offers multiple development opportunities, including residential, retail, or office projects. The parcel's prime location and zoning make it ideal for mixed-use development, catering to the demand for flexible property uses in the region.“Geographic diversity, asset class diversity,” said Max Spann, Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.“this portfolio offers a wide range of opportunities.“Online bidding will open on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 9:00 AM, and conclude on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 1:00 PM. Interested bidders can participate in these multi-property auctions through their computer or by downloading the Max Spann phone app. Comprehensive Property Information Packages, including terms, zoning, maps, and online bidding instructions, are available for download at or by calling 888-299-1438.Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company, with over 50 years of industry leadership, is America's premier real estate auction and advisory company. Their Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more about Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co at .Stay updated on this auction and more by following Max Spann on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/MaxSpann.

