Educator, Entrepreneur Michael Mota Shows The Right Stuff In Capitol Times Magazine That Made Him A Leader

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, Florida, October 28th, 2024- Don't miss this feature story on the trailblazing career of successful entrepreneur Michael Mota, founder of such dynamic companies as Atom and Virtual365, in the fresh-off-the-presses November issue of Capitol Times Magazine.



Capitol Times Magazine is dedicated to providing U.S. news as well as featuring important leaders within the Conservative sphere. Mota is joining an impressive array of other featured VIPs including Donald Trump, Patrick Byrne, Roger Stone, and Peter Ticktin, all of whom starred in dedicated issues.



In his exclusive interview, Mota discusses his life and career, as well as his current fight to reclaim his reputation currently under attack by the Boston Globe in a series of stories his attorney Peter Ticktin calls "false and defamatory."



The son of immigrants, Michael grew up in a modest Rhode Island family. He began his professional career in education before finding his true calling as an entrepreneur. He has dedicated his career to building companies up from nothing, creating powerful success stories for a myriad of clients. Additionally, Michael has a passion for helping his community, such as his state's homeless population.



In 2023, Michael's career came to a halt after a slew of negative press from a Boston Globe journalist. The stories have prevented Mota from completing beneficial community projects, such as building a new homeless shelter in Memorial Hospital. With the help of Ticktin, Donald Trump's lawyer and long-time friend, Mota has taken the journalist to court on charges of defamation and dishonest journalism.



"I am honored that Mr. Anwar, The Capitol Times' Editor-In-Chief, wanted to feature me in the magazine's newest edition. My lawyer and dear friend Peter Ticktin and President Trump were previously featured as well- I'm in incredible company," said Michael Mota. "I can't thank Mr. Anwar enough for giving me this chance to not only discuss my case, but to also discuss my career and life. I'm much more than what the Boston Globe has made me out to be, and being able to show the world who I actually am is something I'm incredibly grateful for."



To learn about Michael Mota, visit:





About Michael Mota:



Michael Mota (), Founder & CEO of Atom Media and Virtual365 (SopranoCon - featured in Wall Street Journal), built his agency on a foundation of diverse training, skills, and experience. Michael is an educator, videographer, entrepreneur, published author, and sales executive. He earned a B.A. in Education from Rhode Island College and an M.A. in Administration from Providence College. He was given an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Harvest Christian Academy for his many years in Entertainment.



Michael served as the Vice President of Sales at Mediapeel, a mid-sized advertising agency, from 2010 through 2011. During that period he was instrumental in securing Alex and Ani as a cornerstone client, and as he quickly anticipated its swift and unprecedented growth, he saw great potential in an acquisition. After the acquisition was made by Mota, he was brought on as Vice President of Marketing for Alex and Ani and its global marketing division, Seven Swords.



He proved to be a key player in growing Alex and Ani's Marketing Company, which he helped lead onto Inc. magazine's "5000 Fastest Growing Companies" (# 386) and "Fastest Growing Companies in Rhode Island" lists.



At the same time, he led the campaigns that landed The Smithsonian Institution, Benjamin Moore Paints, and other prestigious accounts. Over the two years of his Seven Swords tenure, Michael was chiefly responsible for increasing annual sales from $500 thousand to over $22 million.



