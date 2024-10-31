US Condemns N.Korea's Long-Range Ballistic Missile Launch

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The US condemned Thursday North Korea's launch of a long-range ballistic missile, calling it a "flagrant violation" of multiple U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

In a statement, US National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said: "The United Sates strongly condemns North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test".

Savett affirmed that the launch did not pose any immediate threat to US personnel, territory or its allies South Korea and Japan, saying that this launch would escalate tensions and risks destabilizing the regional security situation.

He urged the international community to condemn these violations, calling on Pyongyang to cease its destabilizing action and engage in serious dialogue.

Earlier today, South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff reported that North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile, following Seoul's announcement a day earlier that North Korea was preparing to test an intercontinental ballistic missile. (end)

