Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Change in the Board of Directors of Swiss Steel Group

31.10.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Lucerne, October 31, 2024 – Effective October 30, 2024, Martin Lindqvist has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board at Swiss Steel Group, succeeding Jens Alder. Lindqvist brings extensive experience as the former Chairman and CEO of the Swedish steel company SSAB. Jens Alder will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of the Swiss Steel Group Board of Directors. Martin Lindqvist (62), who was elected to the Swiss Steel Group Board of Directors at the General Meeting on May 23, 2024, was subsequently appointed Chairman of the Board as of October 2024. Lindqvist has a distinguished background in the steel industry, most recently leading SSAB in its transformative journey toward fossil-free steel production. During his years at SSAB, Martin Lindqvist held various Head of Business Area positions. Prior to his tenure at SSAB, he held key roles at renowned companies such as NCC and Outokumpu Copper Strip. Currently, Martin Lindqvist serves on the Board of Directors of SCA, Europe's largest private forest holding. He has also previously served on the board of INDUTRADE. Martin Lindqvist holds a degree in Economics from the University of Uppsala in Sweden. "The Board is pleased to welcome Martin Lindqvist, a seasoned industry expert with extensive international leadership experience, as the new Chairman of Swiss Steel Group," said Jens Alder. "As an independent board member, Martin Lindqvist, along with the entire Board, CEO Frank Koch, and the Executive Management Team, will continue to drive Swiss Steel Group's transformation forward." Jens Alder served as Chairman of Swiss Steel Group since 2021 and previously chaired the Board of Schmolz + Bickenbach, Swiss Steel Group's predecessor organization, from 2019 to 2020. The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Jens Alder for his years of dedicated service. His strategic expertise, deep knowledge of corporate and financial structures, and extensive experience in transformation and restructuring have guided the company through numerous challenging phases. The board is thankful for his valuable contributions and looks forward to his continued involvement. For further information:



Anina Berger



Burkhard Wagner





Media Release (PDF) About Swiss Steel Group Swiss Steel Group with headquarters in Lucerne (Switzerland) is one of the world's leading producers of special steel long products. Thanks to the exclusive use of steel scrap in electric arc furnaces, the Group is one of the most relevant companies in Europe in the circular economy and is among the market leaders in the field of sustainably produced steel - Green Steel. Swiss Steel Group has its own production and distribution entities in over 25 countries and, through its strong local presence, offers a wide range of individual solutions in the fields of engineering steel, stainless steel, and tool steel. Swiss Steel Group is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and generated a revenue of around EUR 3.2 billion in 2023 with approximately 7,500 employees.

