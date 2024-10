Alpine Banks Of Colorado Announces Financial Results For Third Quarter 2024

Highlights in third quarter 2024 include:



Basic per Class A common share increased 16.8%, or $18.28, during third quarter 2024.

Basic earnings per Class A common share decreased 16.8%, or $18.30, compared to third quarter 2023.

Basic earnings per Class B common share increased 16.8%, or $0.12, during third quarter 2024.

Basic earnings per Class B common share decreased 16.8%, or $0.12, compared to third quarter 2023. Net interest margin for third quarter 2024 was 2.98%, compared to 2.87% in second quarter 2024, and 2.87% in third quarter 2023.



“Third quarter 2024 results show a continuation of our improving financial performance,” said Glen Jammaron, Alpine Banks of Colorado President and Vice Chairman.“Alpine successfully grew customer deposit balances, paid down brokered CDs and decreased the cost of our funding during the third quarter. Both our net interest margin and return on assets saw improvements over the first and second quarters of 2024.”

Net Income

Net income for third quarter 2024 and second quarter 2024 was $13.6 million and $11.7 million, respectively. Interest income increased $1.9 million in third quarter 2024 compared to second quarter 2024, primarily due to increases in yields on the loan portfolio and increased balances in due from banks. These increases were slightly offset by decreased yields and volumes in the securities portfolio and decreased rates on due from banks, along with decreased volume in the loan portfolio. Interest expense increased $0.3 million in third quarter 2024 compared to second quarter 2024, primarily due to increased balances in deposit accounts. This increase was partially offset by decreases in costs on, and volume of, the Company's trust preferred securities. Noninterest income increased $1.3 million in third quarter 2024 compared to second quarter 2024, primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts, and other income. Noninterest expense decreased $0.8 million in third quarter 2024 compared to second quarter 2024, due to decreases in other expenses and salary and employee benefit expenses slightly offset by increases in occupancy expenses and furniture and fixture expenses. A provision for loan losses of $1.2 million was recorded in third quarter 2024 compared to a $0.2 million provision recorded in second quarter 2024.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, was $35.9 million and $46.0 million, respectively. Interest income increased $18.5 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to increases in volume in the loan portfolio and balances due from banks, along with increases in yields on the loan portfolio, the securities portfolio, and balances due from banks. These increases were slightly offset by a decrease in volume in the securities portfolio. Interest expense increased $31.8 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to increases in costs on the Company's trust preferred securities, other borrowings, and cost of deposits, along with increases in volume in deposit balances. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in the volume of other borrowings. Noninterest income increased $3.3 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023, primarily due to increases in earnings on bank-owned life insurance, service charges on deposit accounts and other income. Noninterest expense increased $3.0 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023, due to increases in salary and employee benefit expenses and occupancy expenses. These increases were partially offset by decreases in furniture and fixture expenses and other expenses. Provision for loan losses decreased $0.3 million in the first nine months of 2024 due to loan portfolio declines and a small volume of loan charge-offs, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest margin increased from 2.87% in second quarter 2024 to 2.98% in third quarter 2024. Net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, was 2.89% and 3.17%, respectively.

Assets

Total assets increased $107.0 million, or 1.7%, to $6.58 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2024, primarily due to increased cash and due from banks and investment securities balances, partially offset by decreased loans receivable. Total assets increased $110.6 million, or 1.7%, from September 30, 2023, to September 30, 2024. The Alpine Bank Wealth Management* division had assets under management of $1.34 billion on September 30, 2024, compared to $1.09 billion on September 30, 2023, an increase of 23.3%.

Loans

Loans outstanding as of September 30, 2024, totaled $4.0 billion. The loan portfolio decreased $36.3 million, or 0.9%, during third quarter 2024 compared to June 30, 2024. This decrease was driven by a $22.9 million decrease in real estate construction loans and a $33.7 million decrease in residential real estate loans, partially offset by a $13.7 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, a $5.0 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $1.6 million increase in consumer loans, and a $0.1 million increase in other loans.

Loans outstanding as of September 30, 2024, reflected a decrease of $5.0 million, or 0.1%, compared to loans outstanding of $4.0 billion on September 30, 2023. This decrease was driven by a $102.8 million decrease in real estate construction loans, partially offset by a $54.9 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $20.8 million increase in residential real estate loans, a $20.0 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, a $1.8 million increase in consumer loans and a $0.3 million increase in other loans.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $74.1 million, or 1.3%, to $5.9 billion during third quarter 2024 compared to June 30, 2024, primarily due to a $110.1 million increase in demand deposits and a $49.5 million increase in money market accounts. This increase was partially offset by a $36.4 million decrease in certificate of deposit accounts, a $3.8 million decrease in savings accounts, and a $45.4 million decrease in interest-bearing checking accounts. Brokered certificates of deposit totaled $330.7 million on September 30, 2024, compared to $390.5 million on June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts comprised 30.7% of all deposits on September 30, 2024, compared to 29.3% on June 30, 2024.

Total deposits of $5.9 billion on September 30, 2024, reflected an increase of $38.5 million, or 0.7%, compared to total deposits of $5.8 billion on September 30, 2023. This increase was due to a $248.2 million increase in money market accounts, partially offset by a $41.6 million decrease in certificate of deposit accounts, a $111.6 million decrease in interest-bearing checking accounts, a $27.0 million decrease in demand deposits and a $29.5 million decrease in savings accounts. Brokered certificates of deposit totaled $330.7 million on September 30, 2024, compared to $563.7 million on September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts comprised 30.7% of all deposits on September 30, 2024, compared to 31.4% on September 30, 2023.

Capital

The Bank continues to be designated as a“well capitalized” institution as its capital ratios exceed the minimum requirements for this designation. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.62%, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.15%, and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.30%. On a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.23%, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.59%, and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.85% as of September 30, 2024.

Book value per share on September 30, 2024, was $4,787.58 per Class A common share and $31.92 per Class B common share, an increase of $294.62 per Class A common share and $1.96 per Class B common share from June 30, 2024.

Each Class A common share is entitled to one vote per share. Except as otherwise provided by the Colorado Business Corporation Act, each Class B common share has no voting rights.

Dividends

Each Class B common share has dividend and distribution rights equal to one-one hundred and fiftieth (1/150th) of such rights of one Class A common share. Therefore, each one Class A common share is equivalent to 150 Class B common shares for purposes of the payment of dividends.

During third quarter 2024, the Company paid cash dividends of $30.00 per Class A common share and $0.20 per Class B common share. On October 10, 2024, the Company declared cash dividends of $30.00 per Class A common share and $0.20 per Class B common share payable on October 28, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 21, 2024.

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.6 billion, independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage, and electronic banking services across Colorado's Western Slope, mountains and Front Range. Alpine Bank has a five-star rating – meaning it has earned a superior performance classification – from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates the performance of financial institutions in the United States. Shares of the Class B non-voting common stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol“ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and are not guaranteed by the Bank.