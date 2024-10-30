Children’S Home Society Of NC Celebrates November As National Adoption Month

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greensboro, NC, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 30, 2024 - Greensboro, NC – During November, Children's Home Society of NC (CHS) and the broader community acknowledge those whose lives have been impacted by adoption and those who facilitate the adoption process. This month helps spread awareness and encourages all to learn more about adoption.

National Adoption Month celebrates the families who have grown through adoption. It also recognizes the journey of the many children who are still waiting for their forever families. It further highlights the more than 355,000 youth nationwide who are in foster care, and how easy it is to make a difference even if you cannot adopt.

“During National Adoption Month, we hope you will take the opportunity to spread the word about the nearly 11,000 children in foster care here in North Carolina who so longingly hope for a permanent, safe, and loving family of their own, and offer them your support,” said Shannon Enoch, CHS Executive Director of Programs.

“Children's Home Society strives for forever families for these children through reunification with their families of origin, guardianship with relatives or others in their lives, or adoption. We view adoption as a lifetime commitment, and we commit to our children and families to support them through the entirety of their adoption journey,” Enoch added.

Children's Home Society has celebrated more than 17,000 adoptions since 1902. With almost 11,000 children in foster care in our state, and nearly 500 aging out each year, we continue to work tirelessly in our mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family. Today, CHS continues to create new families as well as to provide families with the support and resources they need to be healthy, stay together, grow stronger, and thrive.

For more information about Children's Home Society, preserving family well-being, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, volunteering, or providing financial support, please call 800-632-1400 or visit .

If you are interested in interviewing a family who has an adoption-related story to tell, we can identify one in your area . Please contact Dillard Spring to schedule: 800-632-1400 ...

About Children's Home Society of North Carolina

Children's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit .

