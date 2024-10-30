Capstone College Care Offers Intensive Outpatient Programs To College Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Resource for students through in-person and virtual therapy available amid mental crisis

- Capstone College Care Co-Founder and Psychologist Dr. Kelly SimonsonATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Capstone College Care is proud to offer its specialized intensive outpatient program (IOP) for college students throughout Georgia struggling with a variety of mental and behavioral health issues through in-person and virtual Group Therapy and Individual Therapy for participants.“The Capstone College Care team understands the difficulties that college students experience and is passionate about instilling them with the ability to thrive while on campus and beyond,” said Capstone College Care Co-Founder and Psychologist Dr. Kelly Simonson.“Having worked in college counseling centers, I learned the struggles that students face while achieving their degrees, and we are proud to offer a unique IOP to help them stay in school and overcome any mental or behavioral health issues.”By working with campus mental health professionals and administrators, Capstone College Care helps students design personalized Intensive Outpatient Programs that consider college schedules and special support programs during summer and semester breaks.Programs include:Group Therapy - part of the Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) with professionals who understand the unique needs of college students. These groups offer multiple perspectives, opinions and ideas from others facing similar situations.This program allows students to receive feedback about their social interactions beyond therapy.Eating Disorder Group track - A therapy focused on emotional regulation, distress tolerance, healthy relationships and boundary setting within a trauma-informed approach with a specialized focus on improving relationships with food.Individual Therapy - One-on-one critical component of improving self-awareness and mental health while helping to prevent, decrease and heal issues and long-standing concerns.“Having experienced a family member experience and overcome an eating disorder while in college, I am very pleased to offer an IOP specifically designed for college-age students,” said Capstone College Care Co-Founder Brad Guest.“We created Capstone College Care to help students get help, stay in school and thrive.”Through their own experiences, Dr. Simonson and Guest realized a vision to improve resources and care for eating disorder treatment and other mental and behavioral health issues specific to college students. The two co-founders made their vision come to life by creating Capstone College Care in 2022.With a mission of creating safe spaces for college students to grow and change, Capstone College Care empowers college students to overcome their mental and/or behavioral health to reach their full potential during their education and beyond. College students throughout Georgia can participate in this program. Virtual therapy is available to students, along with in-person therapy at the Capstone College Care facility in Athens. Students nationwide will be available to receive treatment soon.To learn more about Capstone College Care, please visit capstone-care .

Caroline Lewis

Rhythm Communications

clewis@rhythmcommunications

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.